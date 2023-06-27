The Heat Continues This Week

25 WEATHER — The heat will continue this week. Highs will range from the upper 90s to near 100° east of I-35. West of I-35, highs will range from 101-108°. Heat index values will be in the 105-112° range across the entire area, so make sure you are staying hydrated!

We may see temperature come down closer to 100° area-wide this weekend, but it will still be plenty hot. Heat index values will still be at or above 105° both days. Sunday could start to bring some changes. A weak front should be close enough Sunday evening for a few isolated to widely scattered storms as our heat dome breaks down over Texas. This trend of isolated storms and highs falling into the 90s should continue through the July 4th holiday.