The heat continues into July

25 WEATHER — It's officially July, and the heat continues. Highs will be around 100° Tuesday through Friday. Heat index values are expected to be at or above 105° along and east of I-35, so a heat advisory continues.

A weak July cold front will move into north Texas Friday. This will ignite storm chances north of us, but a few could sneak into our northern counties Friday evening. The front may push closer to the area Saturday, enhancing the scattered storm potential. Hopefully we can get rid of the triple digits for a little bit with highs back in the mid to upper 90s this weekend. It's not much, but at least it's a little something!