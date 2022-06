25 WEATHER — It's HOT! Highs will be around 100° through next week. Stay hydrated and cool! We will see more Saharan dust from time to time fill the sky, so the tropics will likely stay quiet.

There is a slight chance of a few isolated showers and storms Friday and Saturday afternoons. These will be brief pop-up storms, and most of us probably won't see much. The best chance will be east of I-35.