The heat builds... again

CENTRAL TEXAS, Texas — We saw a little reprieve from the big time heat with Harold, but now we are going to see more heat start to build in starting today. Highs will climb to near 107 this afternoon with feel-like numbers nearing 110. There could be an isolated shower to the southeast of Waco-Temple-Killeen but most miss out.

As high pressure starts to back off to the west, a stray afternoon shower can't be ruled out through Saturday. Most will miss out, but some will get some natural A.C. . As we head into Monday, with the high pressure off to the west, we should be able to drag down a cold front. This will lead to a few showers possible Monday and Tuesday and could send highs into the upper 90s in spots on Tuesday!

Temperatures look to climb again to end next week.

