The forecast for the weekend is looking splendid

25 WEATHER — The clouds cleared out and we were treated to sunny skies today. It was a little cool, but that won't be the case for tomorrow afternoon. Although the day will start out chilly, we'll have highs in the low-70s later in the day. Keep in mind that we may see a bit of fog to begin the day. We'll see even more sunshine on Sunday, and the warmth will continue with highs in the mid-70s.

The warmth won't stick around for too long, though, as we'll be back in the 60s on Monday and should stay there for a few days. The week will bring some clouds here and there but for the most part should be fairly quiet. If any rain is on the way, it may be another nine to ten days from now. There are signs that the end of next week could bring some wet weather along with a cooldown.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather