The Excessive Heat Continues

25 WEATHER — The heat continues across Central Texas, and that trend will continue likely into next week. There could be one or two pop up storms this evening, but most of us will be dry. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday will be hot with highs around 100°. Heat index values should be above 110° in the afternoon, so the Excessive Heat Warning will continue.

Temperatures may come down into the mid to upper 90s Wednesday through Friday, but it will still be plenty hot when you factor in the humidity. Heat index values will still be in the 105-115° range. There could be a couple of afternoon and evening storm each of these days. If one gets going it would likely be severe, but chances are only 20%.

Make sure you are staying safe with all this heat. Please stay hydrated and take frequent cooling breaks if you are outside for any length of time. As the heat lingers on, it can wear you down as well!