The chill is back for the weekend!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will only make it into the upper 30s and lower 40s, with feel-like temperatures into the low 30s. A hard freeze will set in overnight with lows going into the low teens and twenties.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Colder air continues to work in today, with highs struggling to get out of the 30s and 40s and feel-like temperatures in the 20s.

A HARD FREEZE will set up tonight across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley with lows falling into the low 20s and upper teens. Protect pipes, plants, and pets.

Rain will begin Sunday, and some of it may fall as freezing rain northwest of Waco-Temple-Killeen in the evening, all will be regular rain by Monday, with widespread rain falling. We'll see rain chances through the week with multiple inches possible.

Hopefully you enjoyed the 70s yesterday because colder air has worked in behind yet another cold front! Morning temperatures will be spent near freezing, with feel-like temperatures in the teens and 20s thanks to blustery north winds. Expect the chilly conditions to hang around through your Friday as highs will only climb into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Overnight, as winds relax, a hard freeze will set up. If you're heading out on the town tonight, prepare for feel-like temperatures in the 20s. By morning, we will see temperatures fall into the low 20s and even some teens to the northwest. If you already unprotected your pipes, be sure to cover them again and bring in the pets and the plants.

A chilly weekend will hang around with highs in the 30s and 40s. Clouds will be on the increase, and eventually rain will begin during the second part of the day Sunday. We will have to watch temperatures closely, the latest models are coming in colder with highs in the 30s, and the potential for temperatures near freezing late in the day into the evening. This may lead to some freezing rain, especially northwest of Waco-Temple-Killeen. *IF* this happens, there will be a window where some icy roads would be possible before temperatures climb above freezing on Monday.

Monday should bring widespread rain, with more rain chances continuing through the rest of the week. By the time it's all said and done, parts of Central Texas could see up to 2-3 inches of rain, with higher amounts possible in the Brazos Valley. Highs will be in the 50s for much of next week.

Have a great Friday and a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather