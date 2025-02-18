The arctic blast is here

25 WEATHER — Here we go! The arctic front is moving through the area, and it should clear the Brazos Valley by this evening. Behind the front, temperatures will rapidly fall through the 40s into the 30s. Freezing temperatures should reach the I-35 corridor between 8 and 9pm. Most of the shower activity will move east, but the models are showing some potential for freezing drizzle into the wee hours of Wednesday morning. The wind and drier air should help keep roads mainly clear, but some bridges and overpasses may see some icy patches. The most likely area for this will be northwest of Waco/Temple/Killeen. It will get bitterly cold overnight with teens northwest, low 20s Waco/Temple/Killeen, and mid to upper 20s in Bryan/College Station. Gusty north winds up to 30mph will cause wind chills to fall into the -5° to 15° range from northwest to southeast. Make sure you are ready to bundle up in the morning! It will stay cold during the day Wednesday. No precipitation is expected, but the clouds will likely hold on through early to mid afternoon. This will only allow highs to get around the freezing mark Wednesday afternoon. All final preparations should be made for this event this afternoon. Make sure exposed pipes are wrapped, and remember your pets, plats, and people as well.

Thursday is expected to be another cold day, especially during the morning hours. Temperatures will start off in the mid to upper teens with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills once again Thursday morning will be around zero to the single digits for most of Central Texas. Friday will bring increasing clouds with lows in the mid 20s and highs in the upper 30s.

The models are split on a weekend system and whether or not it will bring showers to the region. If these showers were to occur, they would likely be Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures could be around freezing in a few locations, so this is something we will watch for closely.

Sunday and beyond are looking much better for us. Sunday, highs should rise back into the mid 60s. 70s are on tap for us Monday through Wednesday of next week!