The 90s Are Coming

ENTER DATELINE — The heat will be turning up over the next few days. Highs should make it into the low 90s Thursday, mid 90s Friday into early next week, and possible triple digits late next week. Make sure you are staying hydrated as our bodies adapt to the summer heat!

There is a chance for a few afternoon and evening storms Thursday through Monday. Right now it appears we will have the best chance of scattered activity Thursday and Saturday. Locally heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and lightning look to be the main threats at this time. Activity will be scattered, so that means some folks will see rain while others in the area won't. The faucet may shut off all together as we head into the middle of next week.