The 100s are rolling on...

25 WEATHER — It's hot out there folks! Highs made it well over 100° Tuesday, and we can expect more of the same Wednesday. We will go for an official high of 102° Wednesday afternoon, but some areas west of I-35 could be in the 105-108° range. Make sure you are staying hydrated and take cooling breaks every so often.

Highs around 100° will continue Thursday and Friday, but a slow pattern change will start to take place over the weekend into next week. Highs Saturday and Sunday should be just shy of 100° in the upper 90s. Mid 90s are possible next week as a Gulf of Mexico air mass moves into Texas. This will also bring back those isolated afternoon and evening storms as the heat-dome slowly moves away from our area.