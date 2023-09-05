Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Texas summer heat continues

Highs will climb into the triple digits again this afternoon, with feel-like numbers exceeding 105 during the heat of the day.
Posted at 7:55 AM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 09:31:07-04

CENTRAL TEXAS — Summer-time heat has continued right into September, but we are about to kick it up a notch as high pressure builds for the weekend, sending highs back to near 105. Heat precautions will be needed each afternoon through the weekend.

There are some signs high pressure will back off enough to bring disturbances overhead for the weekend leading to small rain chances. Eventually this high will back far enough into Mexico that we will see a cold front swing around it early next week. While this won't bring a fall-like cool-down - models take highs down into the low 90s and 80s! Tuesday also looks to feature some decent rain chances...lets keep our fingers crossed!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
25 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019