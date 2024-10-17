Terrific Thursday on the way with a Fall-like feel!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 70s this afternoon with mainly sunny skies. Expect a warming trend to take over for the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Fall-like weather hangs around today with highs in the mid 70s.

One more chilly morning Friday, before warning trend takes over this weekend.

Rain chances remain dry.

We're seeing some of the coolest air we have seen since April this morning as lows fell into the low 40s! Temperatures will rebound to the mid 70s today under mainly sunny skies. We will have one more morning in the 40s Friday before a warming trend takes over this weekend pushing morning lows back to the mid 50s, and afternoon highs into the mid 80s as southeast winds transport warmer and more humid air into our area.

An upper-low will be positioned over New Mexico this weekend drawing up that moisture, however the corridor of moisture will likely be positioned to our south and then our west, which keeps us away from any good rain chances. We will see an increase in cloud cover but that's about it!

Heading into next week, high pressure takes over drying us out and warming us back up closer to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather