Terrible heat returns Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Hopefully you enjoyed the break from the mega-heat over the last few days, because it will be returning later today. Expect temperatures near 100 by lunchtime, with highs topping out above 105 area-wide and threatening records.

Expect the big heat to hang through the weekend, next week has some question marks. The core of our high pressure heat dome is set to move to the northeast of the Lone Star State. A tropical disturbance will work around the south side of the high and could develop in the Gulf of Mexico. If the high is weak enough, that could drag some moisture into our area. We'll have to adjust the forecast, but right now we will just introduce some small rain chances. We will hope for more!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

