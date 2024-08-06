Temps in the 100s, but for how long?

25 WEATHER — There should be a lot of sunshine to go around this morning, and like yesterday, we'll see some clouds pop up around lunchtime. These will hang around through the afternoon but none will be able to produce any rain. Temperatures will climb up to 100° today, in what should be our first day in the hundreds in over a month. We've been fortunate in that regard, but we could have a few consecutive days in the triple-digits.

Today through Friday should all be 100° or more, with Thursday likely being the hottest at 103°. Some heat advisories will likely be posted as the heat grips us this week. The only shot we have at any rain over the next ten days appears to be perhaps an isolated storm on Saturday. Temperatures at the beginning of next week should be in the upper-90s, and we could see a return to the 100s next Tuesday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather