Temperatures will rapidly drop Sunday evening

25 WEATHER — We'll find ourselves under clouds again tomorrow and there may be a bit of drizzle here and there. Temperatures should make it into the mid-60s. A potent cold front will make its arrival Sunday around lunch. As it comes through, we could see some showers in our eastern counties and maybe a couple thunderstorms in the Brazos Valley. It will get cold in a hurry after that, with morning lows in the 20s for Monday morning and wind chills in the teens.

Sunshine should be with us for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s. We could get highs in the 30s for Thursday and Friday, which of course might align with some wintry weather chances. Somewhere within the Wednesday to Friday timeframe, we could be in for some inclement weather, but it remains to be seen how much may fall as rain or a wintry mix (it's also possible we'll see very little of anything). We're still a few days away from details becoming clearer, so be sure to check back in with us for future forecasts.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather