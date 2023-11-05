Temperatures staying warm through Wednesday

25 WEATHER — After some dense fog in places this morning, we had cirrus clouds overspread us for much of the day. We probably won't have issues with fog tomorrow morning, but the clouds will hang on. However, we should be seeing some clearing from north to south as tomorrow afternoon goes on. It will be another warm one with highs in the upper-70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer with highs in the mid-80s.

We'll see more sunshine by Tuesday but some changes are coming for Thursday. A cold front will move in from the northwest and should be passing through the area that afternoon. This should allow us to reach the 70s before temperatures drop. Scattered showers are also expected with this activity on Thursday. The rain may last into Friday morning, and we'll be left with highs in the low-60s for Friday. The following weekend will be a couple degrees warmer with mostly cloudy skies.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather