Temperatures Staying Above Normal Through The Weekend

25 WEATHER — Friday is the last official day of summer, but it will continue to feel like summer right into Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 90s Friday and Saturday, but we may see some upper 90s Sunday ahead of a weak cold front. Make sure you are staying cool and hydrated!

Sunday evening into Monday will bring changes. Scattered showers and storms are possible as a weak cold front moves slowly across the region. Temperatures will also be a little cooler as the front rolls through. Highs Monday should be about ten degrees cooler with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. We may even see several mornings next week with low temperatures starting off in the 60s! Unfortunately it appears highs will warm into the low 90s starting Tuesday.