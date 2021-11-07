Temperatures on the Rise

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Sunday! Another cool morning with lows in the 40s this morning, but we will climb the mid 70s this afternoon with clear and sunny skies. We will reach average temps today, but we will continue to climb into upper 70s at the beginning of our work week with some cloudier skies on the way.

A few rain and storm chances are possible in the middle of our work week along with a cold front which will cool us down to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

Bayne Froney

25 First Alert Weather