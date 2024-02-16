Temperatures falling this evening on the way to a cold night

25 WEATHER — Throughout this afternoon, a cold front will continue to progress to the southeast over the region. It may bring a shower or two to the Highway 79 corridor but otherwise we should remain dry. Tonight, winds will remain blustery out of the north and temperatures will be cooling off quickly. Lows in the mid-30s are expected. Highs will only reach the upper-40s tomorrow as windy conditions will continue. It will feel a lot different than these past few days.

Sunday morning will be even colder, and a widespread freeze is expected. If you have any plants already placed outside, make sure you bring them indoors. We'll see a lot of sunshine on Sunday and that should continue through the first few days of the week. During that time, things should warm up, and we'll be back in the 70s by Tuesday. Some of the warmest air of the year is on the way, with upper-70s for the middle of next week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather