Temperatures continue to slowly climb

25 WEATHER — This afternoon should continue the stretch of temperatures in the triple-digits for the Waco area, and that streak should continue for the next few days. A slow climb will occur over the weekend and into next week, leading to a high of 104° on Tuesday. That should be the hottest part of the week. Wednesday, if we're lucky, may bring along a couple showers and storms in the area, but the odds are quite low.

Temperatures will fall out of the 100s and into the 90s for Thursday and should stay there through the following weekend. Expect partly cloudy conditions during that time. Outside of the slim chance of rain I mentioned on Wednesday, it looks like any sort of rain will be staying away over the next ten days. Check up on those who are most susceptible to heat illnesses as we make our way through the week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather