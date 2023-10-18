Temperatures Continue To Climb

25 WEATHER — Hope you enjoyed our taste of fall because warmer weather is roaring back in over the next few days. Tonight will be seasonable with lows in the 50s. A weak cold front will come through Thursday. All this will really do is switch winds to the north and keep highs in the mid 80s Thursday afternoon. Moisture levels are low, so no rain is expected.

Southerly winds quickly take over Friday into the weekend. This will warm things up with highs in the low 90s both Friday and Saturday afternoons. Sunday could be a couple of degrees cooler in the upper 80s because of a little more cloud-cover in the area.

Next week is one to watch as we will have moisture and possible disturbances moving across Texas. This will bring more clouds to start the week. A few showers are possible Tuesday, but it appears that Wednesday could be a day of more widespread rain activity. Another cold front could be on tap around ten days from now. There will likely be timing and track issues until we get to next week, so stay tuned for the latest forecasts!