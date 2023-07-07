Temperatures Climb into The Weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — If you liked yesterday, you'll like today too. A rinse and repeat forecast with the only difference being the lack of rainfall or cooler winds in the afternoon. Highs will again climb into the upper 90s.

Expect to add a degree each day through the weekend, nearing 100 Saturday and exceeding it next week. The heat wave will build with highs nearing 102 by the middle of next week. Rain chances look few and far between. A few models want to bring some isolated storms to northern counties Sunday, but I'm not buying it yet. Humidity could lead to heat advisories once again being issued next week.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather