Temperatures above average all this week

25 WEATHER — Light winds and clear skies will be with us throughout the remainder of the evening. Lows will drop into the upper-60s, making for a lovely start to Tuesday. Expect partly cloudy skies to be with us for most of the week. Highs will range from the low to mid-90s. There may be some thunderstorm activity to our north Tuesday night into Wednesday, but right now it looks like that will just miss us.

Our fire danger has dropped some in light of the recent rain but make sure you are still observing any local burn bans.

Next weekend has another chance for some showers and storms moving through. The cold front responsible for those chances could be passing through either late Saturday or early Sunday. Models differ on how much (if any) rain will linger into early next week, but it does appear that by then we could briefly have our highs dip into the upper-80s again.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather