Sweltering again tomorrow with slim chance of a storm in Central Texas

Posted at 4:51 PM, Jul 12, 2022
25 WEATHER — Brief thunderstorms have been observed to the west of the metro area but for many it was just another hot and dry day. Isolated storms will again be a possibility tomorrow, but this time they won't be confined to a fringe of Central Texas. Even so, it will be another scorcher, with highs around 108°. It should be noted that the Excessive Heat Warning will expire after tonight and a Heat Advisory will take its place for tomorrow, but treat tomorrow like the warning would be in place all the same.

A few more spotty storms will be possible on Thursday, which will be a bit cooler with a high of 103°. I think the coolest we get for the time being will be 102°, which should occur on Friday and then again for couple of days next week. Still nothing that suggests a good chance of rain, though isolated storms could occur on Monday.

Caleb Chevalier
KXXV Meteorologist

