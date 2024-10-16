Sweet fall relief

25 WEATHER — Great fall weather has arrived! It will actually be on the chilly side tonight with most us us falling into the 40s. A few areas north and east of Waco may sneak into the upper 30s. Thursday should bring plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. We should get closer to 80° Friday afternoon.

The weekend is looking nice under mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will rise into the low 80s Saturday and the mid 80s Sunday. Lows at night will fall into the 50s.

Next week looks decent, but temperatures will be above normal. We aren't talking 90s, but we should be in the mid to upper 80s most days. Right now it looks dry, possibly for the rest of October.