Sunshine won't last for too long

25 WEATHER — Plenty of sun should be back for tomorrow, although it won't be quite as warm as it was today. A northerly wind should keep things in the 60s. Another night with a potential freeze will be on the way for Tuesday morning, so keep that in mind for your plants and pets. Clouds will be in the increase as we go throughout the next few days, leading to a mostly cloudy day on Wednesday. After that, we turn our attention to some possibilities of rain.

The incoming weather pattern will be supportive of rain sometime over the end of the week and into the weekend. We could see an isolated shower or two on Thursday, followed by a better chance of rain on Friday. There may be a couple rounds of rain between then and Sunday. This may disrupt some travel depending on how steady the rain is. We'll know more throughout the week. It is possible that some rain could hold over into Christmas Day.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather