25 WEATHER — The weather will stay quiet in our area through next week. The main weather story will be Helene, which will likely hit the Florida panhandle tonight as a major hurricane. For us, it will be clear and cool with lows in the upper 50s. We will warm up quickly Friday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

The weekend looks mostly sunny and dry with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s and highs in the low 90s.

Next week...more of the same! Lows in the 60s and highs in the low 90s.