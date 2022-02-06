Sunshine will continue in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — All the sun that we saw today will be coming back tomorrow. First we have to get through another night with lows around freezing, but that will be the last one of those for about a week. Mostly sunny conditions are expected for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s tomorrow, but we'll surge to the 60s for Tuesday. In fact, highs will be in the 60s from Tuesday all the way through Friday.

We'll have a mix of sun and clouds through the week. On Saturday, a small cold front should pass through, producing another cold morning on Sunday. However, no rain or flurries are expected with the front. I do not have any rain in the forecast for the next ten days.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist