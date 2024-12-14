Sunshine will be short-lived

25 WEATHER — After some morning rain, the clouds managed to clear out for much of Central Texas. Don't get used to it, though, because the clouds are coming right back overnight. There could also be a little bit of fog here and there tomorrow morning. Light showers will be possible as Sunday goes on, although the warmth will still be with us. Highs should be in the 70s again. In fact, the 70s should stick around through Tuesday.

Monday will bring along a few more showers and perhaps a couple thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Another cold front is set to push through Wednesday morning, bringing a little more rain and a greater drop in temperatures. Highs should range from the 50s to the 60s from Wednesday through the end of the week. Newer data isn't looking as cold, so we may be able to avoid lows in the 20s during that time.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather