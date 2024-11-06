Sunshine today, but it won't last

25 WEATHER — Although it's quite chilly this morning, that will not be the case all day. There should be nothing but sun overhead, helping our afternoon temperatures reach the mid-70s. Clouds will begin to fill in from the south overnight, keeping tomorrow morning a little more on the mild side. Through Thursday morning, we should see a few showers scattered about. This will then be joined by a storm or two in the area that afternoon. The best chances for strong storms on Thursday look to be west of here.

Friday morning will also start out with some showers in the area, but we are expecting a front to swing through that evening. This will bring a line of rain and storms to much of the region, with perhaps some embedded strong storms. The good news is that all of it will be gone by Saturday, leaving us with sunny skies for the weekend with pleasant temperatures. A small warm-up could bring highs into the 80s for the beginning of next week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather