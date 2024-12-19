Sunshine to close out the week

25 WEATHER — It's a lot colder this morning than yesterday morning, so make sure you have the correct layers as you are on your way out the door. There should be plenty of sun to go around today, and winds should be light. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. In fact, skies will remain very sunny from now through Saturday. Speaking of Saturday, morning lows that day will likely drop into the upper-20s. Some clouds will be back by Sunday.

Monday will be a good day for travel with highs right around 70°. However, Christmas Eve looks to be on the wet side, with scattered showers and storms. I wouldn't be surprised if we raise the odds of rain for that day in our coming forecasts. The good news is that the rain should clear out by Christmas morning, so Santa won't have any trouble stopping by. It will be a mild holiday with highs in the mid-60s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather