Sunshine returns Wednesday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following yesterday's cloudy and chilly day, it will be nice to see the sun return for this Wednesday. We're waking up to a chilly morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, so grab the jacket as you're walking out the door. We'll see temperatures warm quickly as we go through the day, with 50s and 60s by this afternoon.

Today and tomorrow will feel nice, but a strong cold front arrives overnight tomorrow into Friday. Temperatures will start in the upper 40s overnight and fall through the morning into the 30s. As temperatures fall, we'll have to watch moisture closely. A wintry mix will be possible mainly northwest of Waco-Temple-Killeen. If the air is colder than expected, that zone could shift. Today, models have trended warmer, so that chance may actually decrease. We'll monitor shifts through the next 24 hours. Regardless, major travel issues are not anticipated as temperatures will be in the 70s on Thursday keeping ground temperatures warm.

A widespread freeze will set up Saturday morning, so no planting is advised this week. More spring-like weather arrives next week, so stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather