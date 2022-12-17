Sunshine returns tomorrow

25 WEATHER — A little bit of drizzle will still be possible this evening and perhaps overnight, but that will likely stay east of I-35. In general, the rain is over with and we'll be on our way to another chilly night. Lows will be right around freezing. After being cloudy early tomorrow morning, the rest of the day should open up to sunshine. We'll have highs tomorrow in the mid-50s. Sunday will be similar with partly cloudy skies.

Rain is looking probable on Monday. We'll be dealing with scattered showers, with better chances as you go southeast. It will be a cool day as well, with highs staying in the 40s. A quick hit of cold air will come in late on Tuesday, dropping our lows to the low-30s on Wednesday. A much more substantial cold front is still on pace to arrive roughly around Thursday. The exact timing and magnitude of the cold air is still uncertain, but it's apparent that we're in for a quite cold Christmas. Lows on Christmas Eve could be in the teens. Further refinements of the forecast are expected.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather