Sunshine returns today, watching end of week storm chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today will bring the first rain-free day in a while here in Central Texas. Sunshine will return, pushing highs into the mid 80s this afternoon. With slight humidity, it may feel as warm as the upper 80s. Light northeasterly winds will lead to a nice feel through the day.

South winds return Thursday increasing temperatures and humidity. A stray storm may fire to our northwest and encroach upon our northwestern counties, but the chance is small.

A cold front approaches Friday which will spark some storms. Some of these could be strong to severe with hail and winds the main threats. Chances will last through the overnight hours and potentially into the morning hours Saturday. Cloudy skies and cooler air will move in behind the front, keeping highs in the upper 70s through the weekend. Isolated showers will remain possible.

Warmer and more humid air moves in for most of next week with highs in mid 80s. Isolated storms will still remain possible.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather