Sunshine returns Thursday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today will bring some of the warmest weather we have seen all week! Still, that only means upper 50s and low 60s with sunshine working in! Unfortunately, it won't last as cooler air is expected to work in for the weekend.

Lows will fall into the 30s tonight, with a light freeze possible in spots. Clouds will be on the increase Friday, stunting our warm-up and keeping highs in the mid 50s. Our next cold front works in Friday evening and as it slides through, we will see moisture ride up over the front bringing the potential for a few showers overnight and into the day on Saturday. Temperatures will be stuck in the 40s on Saturday with showers and clouds around. With the wind, it may feel like the 30s at times, so bundle up!

We'll have a brief warm-up Sunday, with showers working back into the forecast Monday, keeping temperatures in the 40s.

A warm-up takes place as we head towards Turkey day, along with the potential for showers and storms. We'll have to monitor things closely for any travel plans. Drier air looks to work in for next weekend.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather