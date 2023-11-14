Sunshine returning Tuesday Afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — We have seen a few cloudy days but the sunshine is coming back later this afternoon as high temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s later today.

Expect this trend of nice afternoons and cool mornings to continue. We'll see highs climbing close to 80 Friday before another cold front comes in Saturday.

There are signs of rain chances this weekend, but models are struggling on the timing. Right now, expect the best chances to be Sunday and Monday, but in particular Monday as another cold front blows through.

With the disagreement in the models, the Thanksgiving forecast is looking a little murky. Right now though, it looks like cooler air with some rain chances will be around in time for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Stay tuned for updates!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather