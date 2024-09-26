Sunshine in great supply into the weekend

25 WEATHER — The sun is coming up on plenty of blue sky this morning, and we should have plenty more of that as we go throughout the day. Humidity will remain in the comfortable range, not just for today but for the next several days. As that happens, we should continue to see abundant sunshine through the weekend and into much of next week. Temperatures will creep up a touch over the next few days, taking us out of the 80s and into the 90s for Monday.

That may not last too long, though, as we should bounce between the 80s and the 90s for much of next week. There will continue to be plenty of sun for the next several days. A little rain would be good considering that we have a little bit of drought drying to make a return, but for the next ten days it does not appear that any rain is in store.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather