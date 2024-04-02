25 WEATHER — Get ready for plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week! Highs will be in the mid 70s Wednesday, but we should rise into the low 80s Thursday and Friday. Lows at night will be in the 40s.

The first of two storm systems will arrive this weekend. There looks to be at least a slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. The severe chances look rather low with the lack of any significant energy. Drier air will filter in behind the dryline Sunday, so that day is looking drier as of now. Highs Saturday will make it into the upper 70s. We should be back close to 80° Sunday afternoon with westerly winds.

Now to Monday April 8th. Today's forecast is obviously based on today's model runs. There will be changes with each run, but today's batch of models are looking a bit more optimistic for an eclipse view. High clouds look to be a good bet, but those are more transparent, so we still have a decent chance of seeing the solar eclipse early Monday afternoon. What we don't want is a bunch of low level moisture. That would bring more low clouds to the area, and our eclipse chances would be much lower. Folks, this maybe a battle of just an hour or two with how everything sets up. This far out, that is almost impossible to predict. We will track this closely, but right now I would say there is a 50/50 chance of at least a decent view. This will change from day to day, so stay tuned!

Thunderstorm chances will increase late Monday into Tuesday. Some stronger storm potential will exist with this second system, so we will also track that very closely as well.