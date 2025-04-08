Sunshine Days

25 EVENING WEATHER — If you like sunshine, you will like the rest of this week! Wednesday and Thursday look nice with highs in the low to mid 80s both days. A weak cold front will sneak in here Friday. No rain is expected, but we may see highs come down a few degrees into the upper 70s.

Your weekend is looking great with highs in the low 80s Saturday and the upper 80s Sunday. That will be a far cry from what we saw last weekend! Sunshine will prevail once again.

Next week is looking pretty quiet as well. We may see an isolated storm chance by the end of next week. Other than that, the gorgeous weather will continue!