Sunshine as southerly breezes continue

25 WEATHER — Sunshine will come in large doses today with only a few passing clouds. We'll have highs reach the upper-70s. It is going to be another windy one with southerly winds at 20 mph. Given the conditions, critical fire danger will exist once again to the west of Interstate 35. Lows tomorrow morning will be a little more mild, in the low-50s. Winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour will be back tomorrow with highs in the 80s.

Sunday will also be a warm one, and we may see a few showers and storms develop in our eastern zones that afternoon and evening. Better chances for severe weather look to be east of here, but we may be able to get some hail in a couple of the storms. There may be a better opportunity for a couple waves of rain going into next week, but overall amounts are uncertain.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather