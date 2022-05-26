Sunshine & hot weather will continue in Central Texas

25 WEATHER — Although the ground got a nice drink Tuesday night, that doesn't seem to be holding back our temperatures. Many locations reached the mid-90s today. That's a theme that I think will continue for the next few days. High pressure will be in control, and we should have highs of 95° to 96° over the weekend, then 94° for Memorial Day. Skies will be mostly sunny during that time.

Tomorrow shouldn't be humid but the moisture will begin to return on Saturday. Highs for the next seven to ten days will be in the 90s with lows in the 70s. That probably sounds familiar. Very small chances of showers will creep in on Wednesday and may last through Saturday. Some models are a bit more aggressive with rain chances for Thursday but I think that data is misguided.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist