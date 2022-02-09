Sunny Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Quiet weather looks to continue today despite a weak cold front working through. That front won't bring a cool-down but will just help to reinforce the drier air that's in place. Highs will reach into the upper 60s and low 70s and with the drier air, will feel quite pleasant. It will also lead to a chilly morning tomorrow with lows in the 30s again.

This front washes out overnight as winds shift around to the southwest. That will usher in a warm-up for the end of the week with highs getting into the low to mid 70s by Friday. A stronger cold front rolls in early Saturday bringing with it the potential for a few showers and a cool-down into the 50s for highs for the weekend.

Temperatures quickly rebound into the mid 60s for Valentine's day and into the 70s by the middle of next week. Models indicate another front working in by Thursday of next week. It looks like there will be enough moisture to squeeze out some decent rain chances with it. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather