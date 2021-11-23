Sunny Tuesday, Rain chances for Thanksgiving

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to chilly temperatures across Central Texas this morning. With dry air in place, temperatures will warm quickly this afternoon into the low 70s. Clouds will increase later this afternoon into the evening as our next disturbance moves closer. The extra cloud cover will act as a blanket keeping temperatures in the 50s overnight.

Wednesday will bring a partly to mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid 70s. Some showers will be possible, but the better rain chances should wait until overnight into Thanksgiving morning as our next cold front arrives. Showers will be around for the first part of the day on Thanksgiving, but drier air will work in for the second part. Temperatures will remain chilly behind the front in the 50s.

Black Friday looks cloudy but dry, and cool with temperatures in the 50s. Some residual moisture may swing across Saturday into Sunday bringing small rain chances.

Next week looks drier until the middle of the week when more rain chances could work in. Stay tuned!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist