Sunny start to the new week!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Despite the cold start, we will see highs get into the mid 60s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Warmer temperatures come in for the middle of the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Light freeze this morning in spots.

Nice rebound with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Another chilly morning, but not a freeze.

Warmer temps for the middle of the week.

Good morning! We're waking up to a cold morning that would have broke a record if it happened yesterday. However, today the record low is in the 20s, so we won't see that record break. Still it's cold enough you need a jacket and you may need a sweater through the day with highs in the 60s! Overnight, it will be cold again, but should stay above freezing. We'll see lows still drop into the mid 30s in spots.

Expect a quiet pattern through much the week, though it will be turning warmer for the middle of the week. A weak cold front will pass with little fanfare Thursday/Friday but will cool us off a tad. Highs get back into the 80s for the weekend, and we may not have storm chances until the middle of next week!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather