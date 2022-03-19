Sunny skies for Saturday in Central Texas

Watch
CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday!

Sunshine is on the way today with South winds returning both today and Sunday, bringing back temperatures into the mid to upper 70s.

Winds will die down a bit today, but with high drought conditions and winds, fire danger is still high throughout Central Texas.

These winds will also fuel the potential for strong to severe storms with our next system that arrives Monday.

All types of severe weather hazards are possible, so it will be a day we have to keep a close eye on.

We'll adjust the forecast and keep you advised.

