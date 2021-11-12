Sunny Friday with another Cold Front

CENTRAL TEXAS — Thanks to yesterday's cold front, we are seeing much cooler air this morning with lows in the 30s and 40s! Grab that jacket as you're heading out the door. You won't need it this afternoon though as highs top out in the low 70s. Another cold front will arrive during the day, but won't bring a big cool-down with it. Colder air will slowly filter in overnight as temperatures fall down to the 50s and 40s in time for Friday Night Football, and eventually in the mid 30s by morning.

A beautiful day is on tap Saturday with highs in the 60s and plenty of sunshine! We will enter a warming trend heading into the first part of the week as highs climb to near 80. Another cold front will arrive by the second part of next week bringing small rain chances and a cool-down for the second part of the week.

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist