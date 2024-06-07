Sunny Friday ahead!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Feel-like temperatures may reach lower 100s this afternoon, but overall things will be quiet.

THE BREAKDOWN:

More sunshine is on the way today, which will push highs into the mid 90s.

Humidity will make it feel closer to 100, but that's not bad compared to how it could be this time of year.

A cold front is set to arrive early next week which could bring some small storm chances and a cool-down to the 80s!

We're seeing another stellar morning with lows starting in the upper 60s and lower 70s. That's because the winds yesterday were out of the east helping to keep our humidity low. Get ready for another day of "lower" humidity. Feel-like temperatures may climb into the triple digits, but not by much. That is hot, but not terrible for this time of year. Humidity will slowly increase this weekend, making feel-like numbers increase. They may reach 105 at times this weekend.

High pressure backs off early next week allowing a cold front to sneak in Monday. That will bring some storm chances early next week, however at this time, the severe threat looks low, and rain totals don't look all that impressive due to the scattered nature of this activity.

Late next week, the high attempts to strengthen but looks to set up more to our west. That may allow for tropical moisture to work in and bring some rain chances for Father's Day...stay tuned!

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather