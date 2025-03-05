Sunny, but still breezy for Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 60s this afternoon under sunny skies. Northwest breezes will hang around, but won't be as strong as Tuesday, only reaching 15-20mph.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Breezes will still be around today, but will be lighter than yesterday.

Highs will climb into the upper 60s.

Watching a cold front that could work in Saturday.

Good morning! Many of you are waking up a little sniffly thanks to the West Texas dust that worked in. Thankfully, winds will be lighter today, but a northwest breeze will still be around reaching 15-20mph at times. Gusts should only reach 30 at most, which is much better than yesterday.

Overnight, winds will relax allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s and 40s before high cloud cover works in stunting the cool-down. South winds pick back up Thursday bringing 70s back in. Friday, we will see winds shift to the west pushing temperatures into the low to mid 80s.

Our next storm system arrives Saturday bringing a weak cold front. That front will make it through Central Texas, but stall before reaching the Brazos Valley. In Central Texas expect 60s and some showers, with 70s in the Brazos Valley.

Heading into next week, highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather