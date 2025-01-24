Sunny, but cool Friday before weekend rain chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — Despite the cold start, highs will climb into the upper 50s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances will increase this weekend and last into next week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

It will still be cool today

Rain chances increase starting this weekend.

Multiple days of rain chances into next week.

Good morning! We are waking up to another hard freeze across Central Texas with lows in the low 20s. Whenever there's a breeze, it will feel like it's in the teens. Be sure to bundle up, but wear layers because the afternoon will be warmer with highs in the upper 50s. You may still need a sweater.

Tonight, a light freeze is possible before high clouds work in. It won't be a hard one. South winds bring in moisture tomorrow building cloud cover. That will eventually turn into rain chances later in the evening.

A rainier pattern will set up for this weekend into next week as a slow-moving storm system continues to launch energy and moisture over us. A weak front will work through Waco Sunday bringing temperatures in the 40s, but won't make it all the to College Station. That front will flirt with us through next week providing enough lift to create a daily chance of rain. It won't rain all day, every day, but we will have a good shot at it. Some areas may see multiple inches through next week. We'll watch the end of the system closely, as it may bring some winter mischief to our northwest, but for now, that looks to stay away from us.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather