Sunny but cold start to Saturday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers are winding down across the area and should be gone shortly after dark. Until then, there may still be a few sleet pellets mixing in with the rain. It will remain breezy tonight with winds of 20 mph late this evening, then falling to 10 mph tomorrow morning. It's possible that some slick roadways may exist tonight to the west of US 281.

With skies clearing out tonight, temperatures will fall quite a bit. Lows will be in the mid-20s, and the added wind will produce a wind chill closer to the teens. If you've done some planting already, make sure to protect those plants tonight. We'll have plenty of sun tomorrow, which should help us warm up to the mid-50s. Sunday should also be quite sunny.

We may briefly reach 80 degrees on Monday but that could come with an isolated shower or storm. For the rest of the week, temperatures will remain in the 70s.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist